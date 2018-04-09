Olive Crest, which offers assistance to abused and neglected children, are inviting low-income Juniors and Seniors in High School to their 6th Annual “Glitz and Glamour” Prom Outfit selection event. Each teen will have the opportunity to choose a fancy dress or stylish suit for their prom at no cost, in order to give them a magical experience on their special night. It’s happening this Thursday, April 12th at 3PM at Olive Crest Los Angeles, 17800 Woodruff Ave. in Bellflower. For more information, call 562-977-6964.