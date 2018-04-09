Record-Breaking Heat Possible as SoCal Braces for Mini Heat Wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s only April but it’s going to feel like summer for the next couple of days, the National Weather Service said Monday.

A high-pressure system is bringing potentially record-breaking heat across the Southland, where temperatures from Long Beach to Camarillo on Monday will be anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees above the seasonal average, said meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far across much of the Southland, which combined with the brief appearance of Santa Ana winds will raise the risk of brush fires through the afternoon, Kaplan said.

It could reach 90 degrees downtown and 94 degrees in Woodland Hills, Kaplan said.

