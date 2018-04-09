President Trump Slams Raid on His Attorney’s Office, Calls It a ‘Total Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump slammed the FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen’s office and hotel room as a “disgraceful situation” and “an attack on our country.”

“I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys. Good man. And it’s a disgraceful situation. It’s a total witch hunt,” Trump said Monday, referring to a lawful FBI raid.

“It’s an attack on our country,” Trump said. “It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”

The President also criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the special counsel investigation, saying, “the attorney general made a terrible mistake.”

Just hours earlier, news broke of the FBI raid on Cohen’s office and hotel room. A source familiar with the matter told CNN authorities seized documents related to the porn star Stormy Daniels — who was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair she alleges she had with Trump years before he was President. Trump has denied the affair.

Trump — speaking during a meeting that was slated to focus on the situation in Syria — was visibly angered by the news and repeatedly slammed the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose office provided some of the information used by the Southern District of New York to obtain its warrants for the raids.

Trump lamented what he called a “witch hunt” that has dogged his term in office, slammed Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe and argued that investigators on Mueller’s team are “just about” all Democrats — which is false.

“This is ridiculous. This is now getting ridiculous,” Trump said, pointing to a “whole new level of unfairness.”

Asked why he hasn’t moved to fire Mueller, Trump again said the situation is a “disgrace.”

“Why don’t I just fire Mueller? Well, I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said. “Many people have said you should fire him. Again, they found nothing. And in finding nothing, that’s a big statement.”