California Judges’ Sexual Harassment Settlements Should Be Made Public, State’s Chief Justice Says

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye said Tuesday that California’s courts should disclose the names of judges who entered into settlements to resolve complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination.

“I want to make sure there’s no ambiguity as to whether courts should be required to disclose those records now,” Cantil-Sakauye said in a written statement.

The Times and other news organizations in California have sent requests to trial and appellate courts in the state asking for the names of judicial officers who have reached settlements to resolve accusations of sexual harassment or sexual discrimination.

Cantil-Sakauye said a court rule governing the matter “does not make clear enough that these records should be disclosed.”

