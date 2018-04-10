Diet and Workouts Based on Your Personality

Fitness Expert Christine Lusita joined us live with tips from her new book "The Right Fit Formula - Your Personality + Fave Foods + Lifestyle = The Only Weight Loss Plan for You" . People often choose diets based on what worked for someone else—some celebrity they admire, a coworker, or friend. In this highly-relatable and easy-to-follow guide, Christine shows you how to achieve YOUR version of personal success. Having battled for years with endless dieting, Christine has created a unique, individualized weight-loss transformation system for people exactly like you. With personality-driven recipes, food plans, and workouts, you learn to live your best, fittest, and healthiest life, not someone else’s idea of perfection. Christine’s book is available on Amazon. You can also go to her website or follow her on social media.
