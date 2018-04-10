Dodger Stadium to Host 2020 MLB All-Star Game: Source

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will be at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to announce that the Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game, according to a person with knowledge of the announcement but not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Dodger Stadium has not played host to the All-Star Game since 1980, when a National League team managed by Chuck Tanner beat an American League team managed by Earl Weaver, 4-2.

Ken Griffey Sr. was named most valuable player of the game when he came off the bench to notch two hits, including a solo homer to deep center field off of Tommy John in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs were among the leading candidates to host the 2020 game. The Washington Nationals will host the game in July, and the Cleveland Indians will host the game in 2019.

