Dr. Jandial: Heroin and Fentanyl Mixed With Cocaine
-
Dr Jandial: More Protein and Weight Lifting Over 40
-
Dr. Jandial: Schwarzenegger’s Heart Valve Replacement New Technology vs. Open Heart Surgery
-
Dr. Jandial: Space Travel Can Change Human DNA
-
Dr. Jandial: The Blood Test to Detect Concussions
-
Dr. Jandial: New Study About BRCA Gene and Breast Cancer
-
-
Dr. Jandial: Amazon Aims to Take Over Health Care
-
Dr. Jandial: Cancer Risks and Cellphones
-
Dr. Jandial: Sugar and Alzheimer’s Disease
-
Dr. Jandial: Should Your Pharmacist Act Like Your Doctor?
-
Lunch Hour Beauty Treatments with Dr. Brent Moelleken
-
-
Marathon Week: Marathon Training Tips by Dr. Glenn Ault
-
Awards Season Beauty Treatments with Dr. Brent Moelleken
-
New Yorkers Consume the Most Marijuana in the World, Study Finds; L.A. Places 4th on List