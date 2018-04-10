Friend Who Bought Guns Used in San Bernardino Terror Attack to Face Sentencing

Enrique Marquez Jr. knew he had a problem.

Lonely and in search of belonging, Marquez had been guided as a teenager by his friend and Riverside neighbor Syed Rizwan Farook to embrace a radical extremist version of Islam. Together they plotted terror attacks targeting students at a community college and drivers on the 91 Freeway.

Marquez eventually abandoned those plans and distanced himself from Farook. But Farook kept the two rifles Marquez had bought for him while they conspired. In the summer of 2015, as Marquez chatted online with friends, he seemed to feel an urgency to get them back, writing, “Hope to god I can still retrieve those items.”

Four months later Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, entered a holiday gathering for county employees at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino and, using the rifles Marquez had bought and never retrieved, opened fire. Fourteen people were killed and 22 injured.

