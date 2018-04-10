× L.A. City Council Backs New Regulations on Airbnb, Similar Rentals

Los Angeles lawmakers tentatively backed new rules Tuesday that would bar Angelenos from renting out a house or apartment to night-to-night guests if it is not their primary residence, a rule meant to prevent homes from being turned into “de facto hotels.”

The draft regulations would also cap such rentals at 120 days annually. But hosts could get city permission to exceed that cap if they do not have multiple or outstanding citations from city departments.

Even if they have gotten such citations, hosts would still have a chance to go through a more rigorous process and make their case to the planning department, which could hold a hearing to decide whether lifting the annual cap would help or harm the community.

City Councilman Jose Huizar said the goal was to help good, neighborly hosts and “flush out the bad operators who are simply using these homes for investment properties.”

