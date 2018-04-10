Officers Shoot Suspect While Responding to Shots Fired at Baldwin Hills Mall: LAPD

Police opened fire on a suspect while responding to a shooting at a shopping center on Crenshaw Avenue in the Baldwin Hills area Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers first responded to the scene at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, located at the intersection of Crenshaw Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, around 5:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez said.

Sometime after they arrived on scene, a police shooting occurred.

A suspect was struck, police said, but it was unclear how many times or what condition the person was in.

LAPD did not immediately release many details about the incident or what led up to it.

Four gunshots and people screaming could be heard in video from the scene shared with KTLA.

#Breaking: Officer-involved shooting at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Witnesses tell us suspect armed with a knife. #KTLA pic.twitter.com/nRz7jnOCyy — Marcus Wilson-Smith (@MarcusSmithKTLA) April 11, 2018

Aerial footage obtained by Sky5 showed a large police response, with numerous patrol vehicles stationed outside various entrances. There was also an ambulance outside the Sears.

Officers could also be seen taping off the mall’s entrances, portions of the parking lot and two benches outside the entrance near the T.J.Maxx.

Police were escorting patrons who were still inside the shopping center out to the parking lot.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall in Southwest Division. No officers were injured and the suspect was struck by gunfire. A Public Information Officer is heading to the scene & we will bring you more information as it becomes available pic.twitter.com/9yCPf24HIH — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 11, 2018