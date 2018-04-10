× Police Commission Clears LAPD Officers Who Fatally Shot, Ran Over Man With Toy Gun in Wilmington

Ten months after a man who had a toy gun was shot by Los Angeles police, then run over by an uncontrolled patrol car, police commissioners determined Tuesday that the officers were justified in using deadly force.

The 5-0 decision was met with anger and tears from Eric Rivera’s relatives and local activists who rallied in his name. Rivera’s mother began crying. His father sat in silence in the middle of the meeting room.

Rivera’s parents have routinely attended the Police Commission’s weekly meetings, demanding that the officers who shot their son be held accountable.

“I felt like I was actually doing something,” said Philip Malik, Rivera’s father. “Now it feels like it didn’t really result in anything.”

