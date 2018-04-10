Police Search for Porsche That Fatally Struck Bicyclist in South L.A. Hit-and-Run

Officers on Tuesday asked Angelenos to be on the lookout for a white Porsche whose driver fled the scene after fatally hitting a cyclist in South Los Angeles.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, right on the border of the neighborhoods of Manchester Square and Vermont Knolls, L.A. Police Capt. Jonathan Tom said in a tweet.

The crash happened Monday, LAPD said, but it’s unclear exactly what time.

The person was struck by a white Porsche Cayenne SUV, according to Tom.

A photo of the scene shows a white bike in the street with its handlebars and back wheel missing, and other debris strewn across the street behind it. The Porsche is likely to have sustained damage.

Police have not released any further details, or identified the victim. It’s unclear whether the person died at the scene.

Cycling advocacy blog Biking in L.A. estimates it is the 16th bicyclist to die in a Southern California traffic collision this year, with half of those deaths in L.A. County.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact LAPD detectives at 323-421-2500 or submit an anonymous tip via 800-222-8477.

