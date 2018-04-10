Temperature Records Shattered ‘Just About Everywhere’ Monday; Cooler Conditions on the Way

If you were a heat record in Southern California on Monday, you didn’t stand much of a chance for survival.

A high-pressure system brought summer-like temperatures to the Southland that shattered numerous records “just about everywhere,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The hottest spot in the region was Long Beach, which hit 96 degrees on Monday, breaking its previous record of 91 degrees set in 1968. Several locations topped off at 95 degrees, including downtown Los Angeles (beating a previous record of 94 degrees in 1890), Burbank (toppling the 2014 record of 91 degrees in 2014), Woodland Hills (beating the record of 94 degrees set in 1989) and Camarillo (breaking the 1968 record of 87 degrees set in 1968).

Records also fell in Oxnard, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.