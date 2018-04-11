Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Porsche SUV in South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash Identified

A bicyclist who was fatally struck in by a luxury SUV in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash earlier this week has been identified.

Frederick Frazier was hit near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, right on the border of the neighborhoods of Manchester Square and Vermont Knolls on Monday.

Frazier, 22, was apparently struck by a white Porsche Cayenne SUV that fled the scene.

A photo of the scene tweeted by Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tom showed a white bike in the street with its handlebars and back wheel missing. Other debris was strewn across the street behind it, the photo showed.

Tom also tweeted that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest, capture and prosecution of the person responsible. He urged the driver to turn him or herself in.

A ride and vigil to remember Frazier is being planned for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the crash can call LAPD detectives at 323-421-2500 or submit an anonymous tip via 800-222-8477.

