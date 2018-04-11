FBI Sought Trump’s Communications With Lawyer Michael Cohen Regarding ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

Posted 2:10 PM, April 11, 2018, by , Updated at 02:13PM, April 11, 2018

FBI agents who raided the home, office and hotel of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer sought communications that Trump had with attorney Michael Cohen and others regarding the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women a month before the election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Donald Trump is interviewed by Billy Bush of Access Hollywood at a "Celebrity Apprentice" Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on Jan. 20, 2015, in New York City. (Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is interviewed by Billy Bush of Access Hollywood at a “Celebrity Apprentice” Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on Jan. 20, 2015, in New York City. (Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The warrant’s specific reference to Trump is the first known direct mention of the President in a search warrant, and sources said it appeared in connection with “Access Hollywood.”

One of the sources said the warrant also referenced an investigation into wire fraud and bank fraud. CNN previously reported FBI agents removed Cohen’s computer, cell phone, business files and financial documents, according to the source.

The search warrant also sought communications between then-candidate Trump and his associates regarding efforts to prevent disclosure of the tape, according to one of the sources. In addition, investigators wanted records and communications concerning other potential negative information about the candidate that the campaign would have wanted to contain ahead of the election. The source said the warrant was not specific about what this additional information would be.

Michael Cohen, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, departs from a House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Oct. 24, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Related Story
Trump’s Personal Lawyer Says FBI Agents Were ‘Extremely Professional, Courteous and Respectful’ During Raid

The warrant is the first indication that investigators suspect there was any effort to suppress the tape. It is not clear Cohen played any role in the Access Hollywood controversy.

Another source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that agents sought information regarding the Access Hollywood tape, as The New York Times first reported.

Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal lawyer arrives at the Hart Senate Office Building to be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Sept. 19, 2017. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer arrives at the Hart Senate Office Building to be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Sept. 19, 2017. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

An attorney for Cohen didn’t respond immediately to request for comment. Cohen’s attorney has said the search was carried out on behalf of the US attorney’s office in Manhattan in part because of a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.

The warrant itself also tracks very closely to information already known about efforts by Trump’s team to suppress negative information about Stormy Daniels, a porn star who alleges a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who says she had an affair with Trump between 2006 and 2007, the source said. There were no other women beyond Daniels and McDougal named in the warrant in regard to the President, the source said.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with senior military leaders at the White House on April 9, 2018. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Related Story
FBI Raid of Lawyer’s Office Ignites Trump’s Rage, Sparks Speculation Over Potential Mueller Firing

Three sources with knowledge believe that the information sought was not just to target Cohen but was also clearly aimed at discovering what Trump knew, if anything, about these efforts and any potential involvement he may have had in keeping the information from going public.

Trump has denied relationships with both Daniels and McDougal.

A source with knowledge of the matter said NBCUniversal, which produces “Access,” has not been contacted by Mueller’s office or the Southern District of New York. There has been no subpoena, the source said.

An NBC spokesman declined to comment.

The circumstances of the leaked Access Hollywood tape remain something of a mystery. NBC has long held that it was about to broadcast the tape when The Washington Post obtained and published it.

Related stories