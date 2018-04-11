Frank Buckley Interviews: Roy Choi, Chef-Entrepreneur

Roy Choi is the co-owner, co-founder, and chef of Kogi BBQ, Chego!, Alibi Room, A-Frame, Commissary, POT and LocoL. He is a Los Angeles native whose memoir/cookbook “L.A. Son” was a New York Times best seller in 2013. He was named to the TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World list in 2016. Roy created the “Korean taco” and is one of the people responsible for the gourmet food truck movement. In 2016, Choi and Chef Daniel Patterson founded LocoL, a heathy fast-food concept in Watts and Oakland. In 2017, Local was named the Los Angeles Times Restaurant of the Year. In the fall of 2018, Choi will open a Korean-inspired concept at Park MGM in Chicago.

During this podcast, Roy talks about how he co-founded the Kogi BBQ Taco Truck after he’d been fired from a dream job, why he believes there’s a need for Locol in underserved communities, and he responds to critics and specifically to New York Times writer Pete Wells who compared Locol’s fare to “hospital food” and wrote in a NY Times review: “The most nutritious burger on earth won’t help you if you don’t want to eat it.”

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”