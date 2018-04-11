Gardena Police Fatally Shoot Suspect at Rowley Memorial Park: LASD

Gardena police fatally shot a suspect at Rowley Memorial Park on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2:24 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was investigating the incident.

Gardena police had received a call about shots being fired at the parking lot of a salon on Van Ness Avenue, Lt. Steve Prendergast with the agency said. He said nobody was hit, but officers found shell casings on the ground and holes on doors.

Gardena police opened fire when the suspect drew a firearm in the parking lot of Rowley Memorial Park, Prendergast said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.