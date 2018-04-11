Gov. Brown Agrees to Deploy National Guard Troops Throughout California, But Not for Immigration Enforcement

Gov. Jerry Brown agreed on Wednesday to expand the California National Guard’s efforts on crime and drug issues that cross the state’s border, but insisted troops would not be used to enforce immigration directives from President Trump.

“This will not be a mission to build a new wall. It will not be a mission to round up women and children or detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life,” wrote Brown in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Defense Secretary James N. Mattis. “And the California National Guard will not be enforcing federal immigration laws.”

The decision comes one week after the Trump administration asked governors in states along the U.S.-Mexico border to provide National Guard troops for assistance with the duties of federal agents. On Saturday, Mattis signed an order to send up to 4,000 National Guard troops to the border but barred them from interacting with migrants detained by the Border Patrol in most circumstances. The president later wrote on Twitter that “we are sealing up our Southern Border.”

But Brown suggested a very limited role for 400 additional California troops, writing to Nielsen and Mattis that support operations would be focused on “targeting transnational criminal gangs, human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers along the border, the coast and throughout the state.”

