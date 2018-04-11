Kid Rock Giveaway

He’s a superstar in rap, rock, and country. Now Kid Rock is bringing his Red Blooded Rock & Roll Redneck Extravaganza to the City of Angels. Kid has partnered up with country star Brantley Gilbert for a Saturday night party you won’t soon forget. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News or the KTLA 5 News at 10p on Friday, April 13th for your chance to win two tickets see Kid Rock at the Glen Helen Amphitheater on Saturday August 25th. Tickets are on sale 10am this Friday at livenation.com. So gas up your pickup and prepare for the party of summer.

