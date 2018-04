Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Exposition Park at the California Science Center for the new exhibition KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH.

For tour and ticket information, check the website.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.