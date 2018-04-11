L.A. to Pay $3.9M to Parents of Mentally Ill Man Fatally Shot by Police at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

The parents of a man who was fatally shot by a Los Angeles police officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center will receive $3.9 million in compensation from the city.

In October, a jury awarded $3.5 million plus attorneys fees to the parents of Ruben Herrera. The family had alleged use of excessive force, negligence and other violations in a federal lawsuit. The Los Angeles City Council approved the payment Wednesday.

Dale Galipo, one of the Herrera family’s attorneys, said the size of the award shows the jury did not buy the police account that Herrera reached for one officer’s gun.

“Juries are realizing that these stories proffered by these police officers to justify these shootings are not credible,” Galipo said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.