Mayor Garcetti Says State Money Would ‘Accelerate’ Los Angeles Homeless Plan

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city needs more money from the state to combat increasing homelessness, even though voters recently approved ballot measures designed to bring in more than $1 billion in funding to help build new housing and provide supportive services.

Garcetti joined mayors from California’s other large cities at the Capitol Wednesday to lobby for $1.5 billion in state homelessness funding, money that would come out of the more than $6 billion in a tax revenue windfall Gov. Jerry Brown is projecting in the coming year’s budget.

While the city is working on using its new local dollars to build permanent homeless housing, state revenue could help with programs that could help people off the streets in the meantime, Garcetti said.

“We need help today from Sacramento,” he said. “We will be moving forward — I release my budget next week — on an immediate plan for shelter. But we can accelerate that and take thousands of people more off the streets if a portion of the surplus that we created comes here from Sacramento back to Los Angeles and to the other cities to immediately be able to have that housing.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.