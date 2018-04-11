× Muslim San Francisco Officer Alleges ‘Blatant Racism’ in Police Department

A San Francisco police officer who emigrated from Afghanistan and is Muslim has alleged that he was harassed on the job and retaliated against after reporting racist and homophobic comments by his colleagues.

During a news conference organized by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, the officer said he experienced “blatant racism” by other officers and sergeants, who suggested he was a terrorist and called him derogatory slurs.

“Due to the nonstop harassment, I made the formal complaint. As a result they’re now investigating me,” the officer said Tuesday, reading from a prepared statement while dressed in uniform. “I’ve been labeled as a rat, singled out by my colleagues and now fear for my safety.”

The officer, who would not identify himself, joined the department in June 2016, a goal of his since he was 8 years old and an SFPD officer helped his family find their way when they landed at San Francisco International Airport.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.