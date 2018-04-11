Shirtless Man Breaks Into Woman’s Room, Returns to Apartment Complex Days Later: Santa Ana PD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly broke into a woman's room in Santa Ana and returned to the same apartment complex two days later.

Santa Ana police said they booked into jail Isaias Vargas-Martinez, a 26-year-old transient.

Officers received a call about a burglary on Monday at an apartment on MacArthur Boulevard, about a mile away from South Coast Plaza.

The victim, Milana Hoving, said she entered her room at around 10 p.m. and noticed that her desk had been moved and the screen on her window had been removed.

Hoving said when she turned around, she saw a man hiding in her closet.

"He put his hand up to his lip and just went 'shhh,'" she told KTLA. "It was one of those creepy, surreal moments when you're just like, 'I don't know what to do.'"

The man wore khaki shorts and had no shirt on, according to a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Hoving said she screamed and ran into her roommate's room, where she called the authorities. The man had fled by the time officers arrived, according to the Police Department.

The agency said shortly after midnight Wednesday, it received a call about a prowler who matched the man's description, including his clothing, at the same apartment complex.

Officers then confirmed with Hoving that it was the same individual she found in her room.

Santa Ana police identified him as Vargas-Martinez.

No property was taken and the suspect's intention remained unclear, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Vargas-Martinez had a long criminal history, including sexual assault, Bertagna said.

Santa Ana police advised the public to be cautious and not leave windows and doors open despite the warm weather.