Spring Grilling Recipes With Celebrity Chef Aarón Sánchez

Celebrity Chef, Restaurateur, Author and Brand Ambassador for Terrazas de Los Andes wine, Aarón Sánchez joined us live with some mouth-watering spring grilling recipes. Arron also talked about his return to MasterChef airing on FOX Wednesday 5.30 at 8p. World Malbec Day is April 17. Malbec is the #1 wine in Argentina for a reason. The Terrazas Reserva Malbec 2016 vintage is a fruity bold red, the well-integrated tannins can stand up to spicier dishes For more information on the the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund event at Redbird in LA June 5 with a great line up of Chefs including Nancy Silverton, Bruce Kalman, Jon + Vinny and more, keep an eye out on my social media channels for more information coming soon. For more information on Aarón, his amazing recipes and Terrazas de Los Andes wine, you can go to his website or follow him on Instagram, facebook or twitter.
