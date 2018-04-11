U.S. Government Lawyer Asks Fed Court in SF to Overturn Block on Trump’s ‘Sanctuary City’ Order

April 11, 2018

A lawyer for the U.S. government asked a federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday to overturn a nationwide injunction blocking enforcement of President Trump’s executive order against so-called sanctuary cities.

People protest following a speech by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on March 7, 2018 in Sacramento. (Credit: NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)

The executive order, which Trump issued five days after taking office, said local governments that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities were “not eligible for federal grants.”

During a hearing on the order, Acting Assistant Atty. Gen. Chad A. Readler told the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that the directive imperiled only three grants, not massive funding, and that the injunction was premature and overly broad.

Readler pointed to the wording of Trump’s order, which directed it to be enforced “consistent with law.”

