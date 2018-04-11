Warner Bros. Will Not Renew Financing Deal With Brett Ratner, Director Accused of Sexual Misconduct

BREAKING: 1 Person Hit by Car During Vigil for Bicyclist Fatally Struck in South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash
April 11, 2018

Warner Bros. will not renew its $450-million co-financing agreement with Brett Ratner’s film funding company, cutting its remaining ties with the embattled director, who has been accused of sexual misconduct or assault by several women.

Director Brett Ratner speaks at the launch of Panasonic's "Living In High Definition" event at the Altman building on Aug. 1, 2007, in New York City. (Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The Burbank studio’s deal with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which covered the financing of up to 75 movies, is drawing to a close with the release of the Dwayne Johnson-starring action film “Rampage” on Thursday.

A spokesman for Warner Bros. confirmed that the studio would no longer have a financing agreement or other business deal with Ratner after the release of “Rampage,” declining to elaborate. The co-financing pact or slate deal, which was struck in 2013, had been scheduled to expire this spring.

The Times first reported Nov. 1 that six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, had accused Ratner of a range of acts of sexual misconduct or assault, including harassment, groping and forced oral sex. Hours after the story’s publication, Warner Bros. began separating itself from the filmmaker, opting to not renew its production deal with another of his companies, RatPac Entertainment.

