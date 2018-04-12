Authorities Detain Driver of Stolen Camry on Southbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Following Lengthy Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials took the driver of a stolen vehicle into custody on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Hawthorne area following a lengthy pursuit that lasted more than an hour and a half on Thursday, officials said.

The chase began around 6:25 p.m. in Chino Hills after a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the Toyota Camry near the intersection of Peyton and Olympic View drives and the motorist failed to yield, Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Jodi Miller said.

California Highway Patrol assumed control of the chase around 6:40 p.m. on the 57 Freeway in the San Dimas area, according to CHP Officer Rubio.

Sky5 was first overhead the incident on the 210 Freeway in the Glendora area around 6:45 p.m. as patrol vehicles nearly had the sedan cornered, but through a series of maneuvers while heading the wrong-way on the freeway the driver was able to free him- or herself.

The motorist fled swiftly in a straight shot down the 210 Freeway toward Pasadena until it turned into the 134 Freeway, with several patrol vehicles behind. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies resumed control of the chase in Pasadena, near Hill Avenue, Miller said.

At one point around 7 p.m., it appeared the person was changing their clothes while driving with the window down.

About 10 minutes later, the Camry headed through downtown Glendale and continued through the Burbank area, where the chase encountered traffic. The pursuit driver was seen using the shoulder to evade other vehicles.

By 7:20 p.m., the driver could be seen smoking a cigarette as they merged onto the 101 Freeway in the Toluca Lake area. There was traffic on the 101, but vehicles moved out of the way and the Toyota was able to continue in the freeway lanes at a speed that appeared to be around the speed limit.

But soon after, around 7:30 p.m., the driver knocked the back of another vehicle's car after being sandwiched by the patrol vehicle and exited the freeway driving the wrong way on an on-ramp, nearly colliding with a big rig and other passenger cars.

The car was making its way into to West L.A. the 405 in the carpool lane as dusk fell, with other drivers still merging to the side of the freeway to let the chase pass. Though it grew dark, the motorist didn't turn the car's lights on.

The pursuit slowed its pace as traffic grew more dense on the 405 Freeway around 7:40 p.m. As the chase neared the Highway 90 interchange in Culver City, CHP reassumed control, Miller said.

The car continued through Inglewood and into Hawthorne, maintaining a relatively slow pace as red and blue lights flashed close behind.

A CHP SUV executed a PIT maneuver in the area of Rosecrans Avenue, successfully causing the car to flip around and become trapped by authorities' vehicles.

The pursuit driver jumped into the backseat of the stolen car, but officers unleashed a K-9, and the man came out. He could be seen being handcuffed on officers held him down on the freeway, and was later loaded into the back of a CHP vehicle around 8:10 p.m.