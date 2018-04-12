Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Sun Valley to learn about California Native Plants at the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants. In addition to its nursery and classes, the non-profit organization is also preparing for this weekend's 15th Annual Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour.

Saturday, April 14th, 10am to 5pm

Sunday, April 15th, 10am to 5pm

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.