California Rep. Jeff Denham Says He Has Votes to Force GOP to Consider Bills Protecting ‘Dreamers’

California Republican Rep. Jeff Denham says he has the support needed to force a vote in the House on four immigration bills to protect so-called Dreamers, despite the objections of his own party’s leadership.

But he’s not committing to using it yet.

The Turlock congressman is hoping that a show of support from at least 50 Republicans and most Democrats (totaling more than the 218 votes he’d need for a majority in the House) will prompt House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) to voluntarily bring the bills up for a vote, rather than risk the embarrassment of being forced to do so by a member of his own conference.

“I would hope that after we get to 218 that leadership will realize that a vote is imminent, and we bring it to the floor immediately,” said Denham, who could rely on a rarely used House procedure to bypass leadership. “When you get to 218, it shows the will of Congress and we expect to be well beyond that.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.