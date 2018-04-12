California Rep. Jeff Denham Says He Has Votes to Force GOP to Consider Bills Protecting ‘Dreamers’

California Republican Rep. Jeff Denham says he has the support needed to force a vote in the House on four immigration bills to protect so-called Dreamers, despite the objections of his own party’s leadership.

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-CA, right, listens to a constituent during a casual "Coffee and Conversation" at the Riverbank Teen Center on May 9, 2017 in Riverbank. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But he’s not committing to using it yet.

The Turlock congressman is hoping that a show of support from at least 50 Republicans and most Democrats (totaling more than the 218 votes he’d need for a majority in the House) will prompt House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) to voluntarily bring the bills up for a vote, rather than risk the embarrassment of being forced to do so by a member of his own conference.

“I would hope that after we get to 218 that leadership will realize that a vote is imminent, and we bring it to the floor immediately,” said Denham, who could rely on a rarely used House procedure to bypass leadership. “When you get to 218, it shows the will of Congress and we expect to be well beyond that.”

