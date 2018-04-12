Blind Barber owners Josh Boyd and Jeff Laub joined us live with all different kinds takes on grilled cheese sandwiches to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day. Blind Barber Highland Park opened last month. Blind Barber is a speakeasy bar/restaurant in the back while haircuts and shaves are available in a bright front barbershop. The back restaurant is known for their grilled cheese, serving 11 different grilled cheese sandwiches with a variety of tacos and salads. Blind Barber has 2 locations in LA…one in Culver City at 10797 Washington Blvd and another in Highland Park at 5715 N Figueroa. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day With Blind Barber
