DA to Investigate Discrepancies in ICE Agents’ Statements Following Delano Crash That Killed 2

The deaths of two Central Valley farmworkers in a car accident near Delano has become a flash point in the immigration battle between California and federal officials cracking down on people in the country illegally.

The parents of six were killed in a car crash while they were fleeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. ICE says the two were not the targets ICE was looking to arrest, but there are discrepancies about whether agents chased them.

Delano police have submitted a case to the Kern County district attorney’s office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges against ICE officers for what police say were discrepancies in the officers’ accounts of the incident.

After a series of ICE enforcement actions in the Central Valley, this case has immigrants in the region even more on edge.

