Judge Orders ICE to Release Ontario Woman Arrested for Selling Corn and Detained for 6 Months

A judge ordered Immigration Customs Enforcement on Thursday to release a street vendor from Ontario after six months of detention, according to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

Marcelina Rios was selling corn at Old Town Park in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 13 when a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy arrested her.

It was the fourth citation Rios received for lacking paperwork for street vending, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Jacob Bailey told the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin. An activist with the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center said Rios was booked into West Valley Detention Center and released after midnight, only to be taken into custody by two ICE agents, the paper reported.

Rios was later transferred to the Adelento Detention Center, where she awaited her release on Thursday, according to NDLON.

“I never thought that a day selling corn could lead to my being torn from my family and nearly deported,” Rios said in a statement from the advocacy group.

Emi MacLean, a lawyer with NDLON, told KTLA in March that Rios had been living in the same home with her family for 20 years.

Rios has five children who were all U.S. citizens, including a daughter with a disability, according to a fundraising page for her family.

In the organization’s statement, MacLean said police cooperation with ICE led to excessive consequences for offenses that “often should never have been criminalized in the first place.”

State Sen. Ricardo Lara told NDLON that cases like Rios’ motivated him to author SB 946, which he said would decriminalize sidewalk vending.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a stay of Rios’ deportation, according to NDLON. She has a pending petition for review, the organization said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video