Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Arrested in Oceanside After Being Found With Heroin, Illegal Rifle

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was arrested in Oceanside on suspicion of possessing heroin and an illegal rifle after officers found him asleep in a pickup Sunday, police and Border Patrol officials said.
Brandon Herrera, 37, was arrested about 8:45 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment complex at Los Arbolitos Boulevard and Fredricks Avenue, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.
Police had been patrolling the complex since early April after getting a report about a suspicious man loitering near a trash bin in the complex’s parking lot.
Officers went to the complex several times. They had been told a Ford truck was parked near the bin, but they found a motorcycle parked in the spot that was registered to Herrera, Bussey said.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.