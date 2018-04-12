Katy Perry’s Stylist Johnny Wujek joined us live to show off spring shoe trends from Katy Perry Collections. Designed by the queen of color herself, Katy Perry Collections offers the fresh, bold styles your closet needs – from bright chevron sandals to margarita-inspired pumps and so much more. For more information, you can go to http://www.KatyPerryCollections.com or follow the brand on social media. For more information on Johnny, you can follow him on social media.
Spring Shoe Trends With Katy Perry Collections
-
Santa Barbara County Native Katy Perry Holds Surprise Concert for Survivors of Deadly Montecito Mudslide
-
Sexy Spring Looks With Donna Mizani
-
Spring Shoe Trends With Ashley Fultz
-
Spring Clean Your Beauty Stash With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox
-
Spring Fashion Trends With Style Expert Lilliana Vazquez
-
-
Food Trends to Try in 2018 With Brandi Milloy
-
Red Carpet Trends With David August
-
Spring Grilling Recipes With Celebrity Chef Aarón Sánchez
-
Gearing Up for Spring Break Travel With CALPAK
-
Minnie Mouse Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame — 40 Years After Mickey Got His
-
-
Metropolitan Fashion Week Preview With Eduardo Khawam
-
Luxury Women’s Shoes Handcrafted in L.A. With Jaclyn Jones USA
-
Most Popular Beauty Questions Answered With Refinery 29’s Lexy Lebsack