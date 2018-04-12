Spring Shoe Trends With Katy Perry Collections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Katy Perry’s Stylist Johnny Wujek joined us live to show off spring shoe trends from Katy Perry Collections. Designed by the queen of color herself, Katy Perry Collections offers the fresh, bold styles your closet needs – from bright chevron sandals to margarita-inspired pumps and so much more. For more information, you can go to http://www.KatyPerryCollections.com or follow the brand on social media. For more information on Johnny, you can follow him on social media.