Thousands Without Power in L.A. Area as Powerful Winds Knock Down Trees

About 15,000 customers were without power Thursday evening as powerful winds caused outages and downed trees, officials said.

Crews were working to restore power in 19 neighborhoods, including Fairfax, Los Feliz, Exposition Park and Hyde Park, said Deborah Hong, a spokeswoman for the Department of Water and Power.

"The high winds are causing the outages," she said.

Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department, reminded the public to stay away from downed power lines and call 911 if you see them.

You can check for information about water and power outages on our outage map here: https://t.co/ZsqGfOi9AL To report a power or water outage, call 1-800-342-5397. If you see a downed power line, stay clear and call 911. pic.twitter.com/9oRqhr8gmZ — LADWP (@LADWP) March 25, 2018

Another downed tree spotted by Sky5 in Beverly Hills, where the power has been knocked out pic.twitter.com/TIK5n7WHYV — KTLA (@KTLA) April 13, 2018

As of 9 pm, strong northerly winds affecting many portions of LA county, including coastal areas. Wind gusts up to 52 mph at UCLA and 40 mph at LAX. Several reports of downed trees and power outages. #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 13, 2018

