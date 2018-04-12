Thousands Without Power in L.A. Area as Powerful Winds Knock Down Trees

About 15,000 customers were without power Thursday evening as powerful winds caused outages and downed trees, officials said.
Crews were working to restore power in 19 neighborhoods, including Fairfax, Los Feliz, Exposition Park and Hyde Park, said Deborah Hong, a spokeswoman for the Department of Water and Power.
"The high winds are causing the outages," she said.
Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department, reminded the public to stay away from downed power lines and call 911 if you see them.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
34.014938 -118.286198