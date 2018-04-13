Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot by Police in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was critically injured after being shot by at least one officer in Anaheim Friday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred about 7:10 a.m. in the 100 block of South Seneca Circle, Anaheim police said in a tweet. The location is about 2 miles from Disneyland.

Police were responding to a Carl's Jr. in the area for an unrelated reason when they spotted a man they thought had been involved in an incident the previous night, Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

The man did not cooperate with police and led officers to an apartment complex nearby where an officer-involved shooting occurred, Wyatt said without elaborating.

The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but Wyatt later said the man was in critical condition. Police found a gun the scene, but it is unknown if the man shot at police, Wyatt said.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a Honda sedan with a bullet hole parked in the apartment complex, video from the scene showed. A long gun, a set of keys and three cellphones were near the car, along with a splatter of blood.

Citron Street is closed between Lincoln Avenue and Broadway during the investigation, police tweeted.

