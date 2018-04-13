2 LAPD Officers Suffer Minor Injuries After Downtown L.A. Vehicle Crash

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were left with minor injuries following a vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles Friday night, officials said.

The two officers were taken to nearby hospitals while the people inside the other vehicle involved were treated at the scene, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said. The collision, which occurred at about 9 p.m. near East Washington Boulevard and South Hooper Avenue, only involved two vehicles.

Madison said both officers should be OK. Another LAPD officer at the scene told KTLA the cause of the crash is not known and still being investigated. He also said the officers were taken to a nearby hospital for “observation” but their injuries are not life-threatening.

No further information has been released by LAPD.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.

Check back for developing updates to this story.