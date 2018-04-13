Some Critically Injured Out of 6 Taken for Treatment — Including 3 Children — After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Watts

A vehicle crash in Watts left four people in critical condition Friday night, with a total of six people transported for medical treatment — including three children, authorities said.

The collision occurred at about 6:37 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Imperial Highway, fire officials said. Three children and three adults were the six people treated at nearby hospitals after the crash, LAPD Officer Paul Rodriguez told KTLA.

While fire officials initially said four people were left in critical condition, Rodriguez said six people were taken to hospitals and at least five of them suffered injuries of some sort. He did not offer details on the nature of those injuries.

Authorities are investigating speed as a possible cause of the crash, Rodriguez said.

Aerial footage of the scene from Sky5 shows a white car with its entire front end smashed in, with airbags deployed and three doors and the trunk door all swung open. What appears to be remnants of ash and debris can be seen just behind the rear of the car.

Another vehicle at the scene, which appeared to be a pick-up truck, also had its front end partially crushed in. A third vehicle, a gold SUV, also had its front end damaged.

No further information has been released by authorities.

Check back for updates to this developing story.