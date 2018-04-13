Gas Prices for SoCal Drivers Have Reached Highest Levels Since 2015

Posted 6:36 AM, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:08AM, April 13, 2018

Southern California drivers are paying the highest pump prices for gasoline in 2½ years amid fears that prices could jump even further if the United States takes military action against Syria.

Don Resuerco holds a gas pump before pumping gas into his work van March 27, 2006 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Don Resuerco holds a gas pump before pumping gas into his work van March 27, 2006 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The upswing in prices reflects not only rising crude-oil prices but also a higher state gasoline tax, continued strong demand for fuel and seasonal adjustments at California refineries that typically lift pump prices in the spring.

The average price for regular gasoline in California climbed to $3.522 a gallon as of Monday, its highest mark since August 2015 and a jump of 50 cents a gallon since last fall, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In the Los Angeles-Long Beach metro area, the average price of regular as of Wednesday was $3.579 compared with $3.034 a year earlier, the Automobile Club of Southern California reported.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.