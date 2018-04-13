L.A. Dodgers Lose to Arizona Diamondbacks After Struggles Early in the Game

Fortune favored the Dodgers on Friday. The score may not reflect this, not after an 8-7 defeat to Arizona, but good luck blessed the team through the final innings. They scored three runs in the seventh on a trio of groundball singles. They scored two more in the eighth when a groundball bounced off second base.

And yet they could not capture a victory. The early hole dug by Kenta Maeda was too deep. The relief work of Tony Cingrani and J.T. Chargois did not help. The offense gave away too many at-bats earlier and could not capitalize late. With the tying run at third base and one out in the eighth, Chris Taylor grounded into a double play against Arizona reliever Archie Bradley.

It was a black mark on an otherwise quality evening for Taylor. He flung his helmet and screamed as the inning came to a close. The Dodgers (4-8) have lost four times to the Diamondbacks in the year’s first fortnight and granted life to an upstart aiming to transfer control of the National League West out of Los Angeles.

After giving up 16 runs in a loss to a hapless Oakland club on Wednesday, the Dodgers received a day off. The rest did little good. Maeda imploded after nearly two weeks without making a start. His communication with catcher Yasmani Grandal was spotty. His command was missing. Maeda unraveled in the third after walking the opposing pitcher, former Dodger Zack Greinke.

