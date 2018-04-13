Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut & Live Lectin-Free With Dr. Gundry’s ‘The Plant Paradox Cookbook’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Steven Gundry joined us live with recipes from his new cookbook “The Plant Paradox Cookbook – 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free. In The Plant Paradox Cookbook, Dr. Gundry offers an overview of the Plant Paradox program, instructs readers on how to overhaul their pantries, and provides shopping lists to make delicious, simple, seasonal, lectin-free meals that will replenish and revitalize those suffering from chronic inflammation. Dr. Gundry also shares his hacks for making high-lectin foods safe to eat, including methods like pressure-cooking grains and peeling and deseeding tomatoes, and provides guidance for vegan and vegetarian readers. The book is available online and on Dr Gundry’s website.

