Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Vermont Vista: LAPD

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Vermont Vista district of South Los Angeles Friday night, officials said.

The scene of a crash in South L.A.'s Vermont Vista district that left a 52-year-old man dead on April 13, 2018, is seen here. (Credit: KTLA)

Police received a call about the crash at about 7:48 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. It happened in the area near South Figueroa Street and Imperial Highway, LAPD officials said in a tweet.

Authorities at the scene described the victim as a 52-year-old Hispanic man, but did not release further information about his identity. No other details about the crash have been released.

