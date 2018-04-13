Man Who Led Police on Lengthy Pursuit From I.E. to South Bay in Stolen Vehicle Is Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who led police on a lengthy pursuit through several Los Angeles County freeways in a stolen vehicle has been identified, officials said Friday.

Jacob Toy, of Rancho Cucamonga, continued driving when deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tried to stop him about 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

The Toyota Camry had been reported stolen from Fontana earlier in the day, officials said in a news release Friday.

Toy led deputies on a 50-mile pursuit from the Inland Empire to the South Bay.

California Highway Patrol officers also joined in the pursuit, during which Toy was seen on aerial video speeding and driving erratically.

Toy also allegedly hit a CHP vehicle and a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, officials said.

The pursuit ended about 8:10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne following a successful PIT maneuver

Toy was eventually taken into custody on suspicion of possession of stolen property, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and evading.

He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, but authorities did not say why in the news release Friday.