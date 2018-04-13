Body Found Near Where Valencia Family’s Van Might Have Crashed in NorCal: Sheriff’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities discovered the body of a child near where a Valencia family's van might have crashed in Northern California the week before, officials announced Friday.

The Thottapilly family, Sandeep, his wife Soumya, 38, and their two children, 12-year-old Siddhant and his 9-year-old sister Saachi, embarked on a trip to Portland, Oregon, in a 2016 Maroon Honda Pilot from their Valencia home on March 30.

They were expected at a family member’s home in San Jose on April 6. The family was reported missing two days later.

Authorities said they were looking into whether the family was linked to what's believed to be a Honda Pilot that went into the Eel River from Highway 101 in Mendocino County on April 6, when a massive storm hit Northern California.

On Friday morning, crews recovered the remains of a juvenile in the water about 7 miles south of where that crash occurred, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.

Officials did not provide further details about the body.

MCSO and @CHP_Garberville are continuing their efforts along the South Fork of the Eel River, just north of Leggett CA, to locate and recover a vehicle that was reported to have been submerged in the river on Friday 4/06/2018 PM. #EelRiverRecovery

Photos courtesy of @RescueSol pic.twitter.com/8dy3oHDj1y — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) April 13, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.