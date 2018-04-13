Paw Patrol Giveaway

They’re a crew of heroic young dogs who believe that no job is too big and no pup is too small. Now your kids can come see one of their favorite shows live on stage with Paw Patrol Live! Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, April 18th, Saturday April 21st, or Sunday April 22nd for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see Paw Patrol Live! at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday May 5th at 10am. Then everyone gets to meet and greet with the characters after the show. Tickets are on sale at PawPatrolLive.com. Join in the fun and become part of these puppies’ amazing adventures.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

