Queen Mary Ship in Long Beach to Rent Out ‘Haunted’ Room Beginning Friday, the 13th

Since the Queen Mary docked in the Long Beach harbor in 1967, several companies —including the Walt Disney Co. — have tried to turn the ocean liner into a profitable floating hotel, surrounded by a thriving entertainment and retail district.

The results have been mixed.

Now, the operators of the 82-year-old ship are resorting to a new publicity stunt tied to ghost tales in an effort to boost business.

Starting Friday (the 13th), stateroom B340, which has been featured on television shows such as "Ghost Hunters" and "Most Haunted," will be available for nightly rent, starting at $499 per night.

