Tree Crashes Down on Parked Cars Amid Powerful West L.A. Winds; Thousands Remain Without Power

Cleanup crews were removing a ficus tree Friday morning that came crashing down on four vehicles as powerful winds blew across West Los Angeles overnight.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Ohio and Butler avenues in the Sawtelle neighborhood.

The tree knocked down power lines as it toppled onto three cars and one SUV, video from the scene showed.

Power was out in the neighborhood as crews worked to remove debris from the downed tree.

No injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and power was reporting 11,500 outages throughout the L.A. area as of about 10:30 a.m.

Southern California Edison had repaired the majority of their outages by Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. Just one wind related outage remained in the L.A. area.

The downed trees and outages come as northerly winds blew across Southern California Thursday night, bringing gusts of up to 52 mph to UCLA and 40 mph to LAX, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 9 pm, strong northerly winds affecting many portions of LA county, including coastal areas. Wind gusts up to 52 mph at UCLA and 40 mph at LAX. Several reports of downed trees and power outages. #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 13, 2018