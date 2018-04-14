2 Killed, 2 in Critical Condition in Music Studio Fire in Studio City: LAFD

A fire inside a music studio in Studio City left two people dead, two people in critical condition and two others hospitalized on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 80 firefighters responded to the incident at a one-story commercial building at 3779 N. Cahuenga Blvd. shortly before 7 a.m., the agency said. A company called Top Notch Recordings was listed under that address.

Authorities earlier said the blaze happened in Universal City.

The Fire Department said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two were in critical condition and two others were transported to a hospital.

Crews extinguished the flames in 28 minutes, the Fire Department said.

Officials estimated the size of the studio to be 50 feet by 75 feet.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Authorities provided no further details.

