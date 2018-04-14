2 LAPD Patrol Cars Crash in Vermont Square, With 1 Slammed Into a Home, Video Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash involving two Los Angeles Police Department patrol cars sent one plowing into a home's fence in Vermont Square in South L.A., witnesses told KTLA and video of the scene shows.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the intersection of West 41st Place and Denker Avenue, Chuma Gault, a witness who lives nearby, told KTLA. Video of the scene after the crash shows an LAPD cruiser smashed into a metal rod fence outside a home.

Witnesses said the patrol cars were speeding, with no lights or sirens on to warn passersby.

An LAPD spokesperson initially said the crash only involved one patrol car. But police later confirmed that two vehicles were involved and the two officers involved suffered minor cuts from the airbags and went home for the day.

They were answering a call about a stolen vehicle, LAPD said.

Gault, who saw the crash and shot video of the scene after, said the intersection is problematic, with cars frequently speeding through and not paying attention to the few road signs around. There is no traffic light there, as the video shows.

"Everybody goes though the stop sign, and it was only a matter of time," Gault said. "I stay away from this intersection as much as I can."

He said pieces of cinder block that are part of the damaged fence went flying just as the cruiser hit the fence. As the cement debris went up into the air, some of it nearly hit a young girl who was nearby, Gault said.

The girl's mother fainted from the shock of the incident, Gault said.

And while the patrol cars were said to be driving with no lights or sirens while going fast, Gault said the crash itself is not necessarily the fault of the officers involved. That's because the intersection appears to attract dangerous driving incidents on a regular basis, he said.

"It's not a police issue," he said. "It's a city issue."

"We need a stop light or bumps in the road or something," he said of possible improvements to the area, saying the families who live nearby are in danger given the current situation.

No further information about the crash has been released by police.